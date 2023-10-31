Expand / Collapse search

Where to get free food and deals on Halloween 2023

By Kelly Hayes
Before you dig into that Halloween trick-or-treat candy, there are some sweet and savory food deals to enjoy.

Some of the nation’s largest fast food chains are offering spooky freebies and deals to celebrate on Oct. 31 – ranging from free chicken nuggets and breakfast tacos to doughnuts and Boo Buckets. 

Here’s a roundup of some of the deals customers can score on Halloween 2023:

Chipotle

Chipotle Rewards members can get one entrée item for $6 when using promo code "BOORITO" at check-out via Chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app. The offer is only available on Halloween between 3 p.m. local time and closing. 

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a $2 medium cold brew, $1 off a half dozen Classic Donuts, and score extra bonus points on their account with certain purchases. The doughnut chain also recently introduced a "Spider Donut" with orange frosting, topped with a chocolate-glazed Donut Hole Treat that mimics a spider.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering customers who wear any Halloween costume to participating shops on Oct. 31 a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.

McDonald’s

Need a trick-or-treat bucket to hold all that candy? McDonald’s recently brought back its iconic Boo Buckets for the 2023 Halloween season. The buckets replace the traditional Happy Meal container and come free with the purchase of any kids’ Happy Meal. 

Taco Bell

Taco Bell fans can get the new Toasted Breakfast Taco for free in a deal that ends on Halloween. To score the free breakfast taco, customers need to sign up to be Taco Bell Rewards members by using the Taco Bell app on Oct. 31 – and no purchase is necessary. 

Wendy’s

Wendy's is celebrating "HalloWEENDY's" with a free 6-piece chicken nuggets order with any purchase made in the Wendy's App or website.  

