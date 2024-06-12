Hazmat crews plug chlorine gas leak in Kent
KENT, Wash. - King County hazmat crews were called to handle a chlorine gas leak at a home in Kent's East Hill neighborhood.
According to fire officials, several agencies were called to a "hazardous materials incident" — Puget Sound Fire, Renton RFA, South King Fire & Rescue and King County Medic One. They were called to a home near 104th Ave SE and SE 244th St.
Officials confirmed shortly after that the incident was a "low level of chlorine gas."
Crews stopped the leak, and were seen in photographs wearing Level A hazmat suits.
It is not known what led to the chlorine gas leak. This is a developing story.
MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:
Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' faces stalking, assault charges amid reckless driving
Students push for mental health counselors after Garfield High shooting
I-5 South reopens in Everett after police investigation
Shootout along Aurora Ave. in Greenwood has neighbors begging leaders to take action
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.