Here are the top 10 deadliest national parks, according to research

If you visited a national park last year, you’d be among the hundreds of millions of people across the U.S. who ventured outdoors to capture breathtaking views or enjoy recreational activities such as hiking or skiing.

And while the serene landscapes of our national parks feature a plethora of mountainous landscapes, pristine beaches and lush forests, there are some deadly risks associated with visiting.

Recently, outdoor clothing brand KÜHL looked at different criteria and came up with a list of the top 10 deadliest national parks.

JOURNEY OF A LIFETIME: 3-YEAR-OLD TEXAS GIRL BECOMES YOUNGEST PERSON TO VISIT ALL 63 U.S. NATIONAL PARKS

The company said it looked into data associated with the total number of deaths, missing people, search and rescue missions, the presence of park rangers, the proximity to hospitals, trail alerts and visitor data to come up with the list.

KÜHL said some of the factors that made the national parks rank higher on the list were due to the higher number of deaths and search and rescue missions or hospital inaccessibility.

Here are the top 10 deadliest national parks according to KÜHL.

7 FACTS ABOUT US NATIONAL PARKS

1. Grand Canyon National Park

FILE - Pictures from the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, located in northwestern Arizona, is the 15th site in the United States to have been named a national park. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

KÜHL says Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona took the top spot, with 1 in 503,000 people being at risk of dying there. Since 2007, 165 people have died in the Grand Canyon, according to the company.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK IS COUNTRY'S MOST DEADLY, REPORT SAYS

1. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park

FILE - Mountain tops in St Elias National Park and Preserve, Wrangell Mountains, Wrangell, Alaska. (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tied for first place is Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska . KÜHL said the probability of dying there is 1 in 126,000 due to the national park having some of the largest volcanoes and glaciers.

7 WEATHER EXTREMES EXPERIENCED AT NATIONAL PARKS

3. Isle Royale National Park

FILE - Detroit News Staff Photographer, Rock Harbor, Isle Royale, National Park, Michigan, Sept. 2, 1935, gelatin silver print. (Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Isle Royale National Park in Michigan is a remote island cluster and came in third on KÜHL's list of the most unsafe national parks. The company said it has a probability of 1 in 163,000 of people dying there.

THE DAY THE NORTHERN LIGHTS COVERED THE PLANET

4. North Cascades National Park

FILE - Glacial tarn and glaciated crags of Mount Shuksan, Washington. Mt. Shuksan lies within North Cascades National Park. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

North Cascades National Park in Washington State is America's fourth most dangerous national park for hiking or camping. Despite its pristine beauty, the deep forested valleys, waterfalls and glaciers, there is a 1 in 18,000 chance of dying there.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

5. Dry Tortugas National Park

FILE - Tourists walk along the sea wall surrounding Fort Jefferson February 15, 2016 in the Dry Tortugas National Park about 70 miles (113 km) west of Key West, Florida in the Gulf of Mexico. (KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Coming in fifth place was Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida . The national park offers crystal clear blue water and abundant ocean life, but safety precautions need to be taken when visiting. KÜHL says people visiting the national park have a 1 in 184,000 chance of dying there.

SEE THE REMAINS OF A HISTORIC HOSPITAL, CEMETERY THAT WERE FOUND UNDERWATER OFF THE FLORIDA COAST

6. Big Bend National Park

FILE - The Rio Grande flows on the outskirts of the Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park on Jan. 27, 2023 in West, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

KÜHL placed Big Bend National Park in Texas in the sixth spot. The death probably there is 1 in 218,000.

FATHER, DAUGHTER SURVIVE BEING LOST IN 107-DEGREE HEAT WHILE HIKING IN TEXAS NATIONAL PARK

7. Denali National Park

FILE - Mount McKinley forms the backdrop for photographers in Denali National Park in 2006.

Another national park in Alaska, Denali National Park , ranks seventh on the list. KÜHL says the death probability there is 1 in 119,000.

2 PRESUMED DEAD IN PLANE CRASH IN ALASKA'S DENALI NATIONAL PARK

8. Kings Canyon National Park

FILE - Kings Canyon, California, USA, 2022. (EMD/Then and Now Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Kings Canyon National Park in California is number eight on the list. According to the data from KÜHL, 1 in 220,000 may lose their life inside the park.

AS MANY AS 3,600 GIANT SEQUOIAS KILLED BY 2021 WILDFIRES

9. Guadalupe Mountains National Park

FILE - North America, USA, Texas, Guadalupe Mountain National Park El Capitan Prominence. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas is in ninth place. The national park has the world's most extensive Permian fossil reef and forests. Guadalupe Mountains National Park has a death probability of 1 in 514,000, according to KÜHL.

NATIONAL PARKS: THESE ARE THE FREE DAYS TO VISIT IN 2024

10. Mount Rainier National Park

FILE - Mount Rainier viewed from the Longmire Viewpoint on the Wonderland Trail in Mt Rainier National Park on Tuesday, June 28 2022. (Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Mount Rainier National Park in Washington State came in at the bottom of the list in tenth place. The mountain has amazing views of the surrounding areas, but the national park has a death probability of 1 in 317,000.

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK OFFERS UNIQUE EXPERIENCE MAKING IT AMERICA'S MOST VISITED NATIONAL PARK

KÜHL stresses that even though the list suggests these parks are dangerous, the "danger" is only indicative of higher risk exposure rather than inherent safety .

The company said that the average odds of a fatal incident in a national park is about 1 in 664,099 people, which is lower than walking down the street, as the chances of dying in a traffic crash are 1 in 485.

Read more on FOX Weather.