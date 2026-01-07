High-speed crash into Poulsbo, WA, building leads to DUI arrest

The Brief A 20-year-old man faces DUI charges after crashing his car into a Poulsbo smoke and vape shop Wednesday morning. Authorities say he was driving up to 100 mph along Viking Way Northwest before losing control on Finn Hill Road. The suspect was arrested by a deputy and booked into Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI and attempting to elude police.



A man is facing DUI charges after losing control of his car and crashing into a building in Poulsbo Wednesday morning.

(Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, a 20-year-old Kingston man was seen driving at speeds reaching 100 mph along Viking Way Northwest. Just after 1:00 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop him.

Authorities say the driver lost control of his car while making a left at high speeds onto Finn Hill Road, and crashed into a smoke and vape shop near the corner of Viking Avenue Northwest and Northwest Lindvig Way.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody by the deputy, and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

