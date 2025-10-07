Investigation underway after two people found dead near Poulsbo, WA

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a residence in unincorporated Poulsbo. Authorities say there is no threat to the public. The KCSO will be releasing more information as soon as possible.



An investigation is underway in unincorporated Poulsbo after two people were found dead inside a residence on Tuesday.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), there is a large police presence at the residence as detectives process the scene. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

What they're saying:

"We do not expect the investigation to have a significant impact on traffic beyond the immediate area of the crime scene, which is located in a secluded area," the KCSO wrote on social media.

Further information is limited at this time and will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

