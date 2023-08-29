Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting Lake City

The Seattle Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the Lake City neighborhood that left a man dead Monday night.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to an emergency call reporting a man was shot in the 13700 block of 32nd Avenue Northeast. Upon arrival, officers discovered an injured male with a gunshot wound.

Immediate life-saving measures were initiated by officers on-site, and Seattle Fire Department personnel were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries. The man later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting and SPD's homicide unit will be leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000