The Brief A swarm of honeybees that temporarily took over the Isaac Evans Park playground has safely moved on. Park staff had monitored the cluster while scout bees searched for a new home, urging the public not to spray or disturb the vital pollinators. Officials thanked the community for their caution and patience during the tiny visitors' brief stopover.



As the weather warms up, parks around the area are seeing more visitors. A park in Auburn, though, saw some unexpected visitors Wednesday.

A natural swarm of honeybees temporarily gathered and set up a brief residence at the Isaac Evans Park playground. Park staff were quickly notified and closely monitored the cluster.

What we know:

Officials reassured the public that swarming is a normal part of a honeybee colony's life cycle, occurring when bees rest while scout bees hunt for a new home. Because honeybees are vital pollinators for the environment, staff were committed to ensuring they were safely handled.

Before the bees moved on, the community was instructed to keep children and pets away, respect barricades, and strictly avoid spraying them with water or wasp spray. Park officials have now confirmed the bees safely moved on.

(Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation via Facebook)

The backstory:

Swarming bees are typically less aggressive than bees protecting an established hive because they are simply resting during a transition period. Despite their calmer nature, park officials proactively established safety guidelines and temporary closures around the playground area to ensure both public safety and the protection of the bees.

(Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation via Facebook)

The Source: Information in this story came from Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation via Facebook.

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