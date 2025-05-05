Hood Canal Bridge closed due to mechanical issue

The Brief The Hood Canal Bridge is currently closed until further notice due to a mechanical issue. Crews are working to resolve the issue, which began around 2 p.m. on Monday. There is no ETA for reopening.



The Hood Canal Bridge is currently closed due to a mechanical issue.

What we know:

The bridge closure was first reported around 2 p.m. on Monday by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The bridge reportedly experienced a mechanical malfunction during a routine closure for a marine vessel at 1:02 p.m.

Crews are working to resolve the issue, but there is no ETA for reopening at this time. This is expected to be a lengthy closure.

Drivers are being asked to take a detour through Shelton via State Route 3 and US 101, which will add about three hours of travel time.

Drivers are asked to visit the WSDOT website for real-time travel updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

