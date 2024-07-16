6 people including a firefighter injured in Silverdale fire

article

Central Kitsap County & Fire Rescue responded to an overnight house fire in Silverdale.

Photo by Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue

Five residents were evacuated from their homes, with one person sustaining significant burn injuries. All residents were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A firefighter was also transported to Saint Michal Medical Center with injuries that are considered non-life threatening injuries.

The fire became so large at one point that the nearby neighbors were evacuated from their homes as a precaution. Fire crews remained in the area throughout the morning to make sure all hot spots were extinguished.

Photo by Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

