Saving money this winter: How to insulate your home and budget

As winter’s grip continues across the region, homeowners are taking steps to keep their homes warm and energy bills in check.

With another month of cold temperatures ahead, rising energy costs are adding financial strain to many households.

Local perspective:

For longtime resident Andy Bell, preparation is second nature.

"It’s a house we’ve lived in for 32 years, and so over the course of that forever home of ours, we learned what we need to do," said Bell, who lives in the North Admiral neighborhood of West Seattle. "It’s a house that was originally built in 1896, and so it’s a lot of original lumber from old-growth fir, and that’s helped us at the beginning. So all of our windows are triple-paned, all of our exterior walls and roof are insulated very well, and all of our patio doors and our front and back doors are well-sealed."

With insulation in place, Bell said his monthly electricity bill averages around $100.

"We just started doing it way back when, and we just keep it up," he said. "You always wrap the faucets, but you drain those pipes before you do that so you don’t have to really worry about your pipes freezing."

When asked if he has ever had a pipe burst, Bell’s response was clear: "Never."

For those new to winterizing their homes, Bell advised focusing on water-related issues.

"Wrapping any pipes that are going to be exposed to external temperatures that are not tucked up underneath insulation already—you need to make sure that you wrap those," he said. "It’s really important, especially the external faucets. When it’s wintertime, you’re not going to need those that much."

As temperatures drop, utility companies are also working to ensure reliable service. Gerald Tracy, a spokesperson for Puget Sound Energy (PSE), said their focus has been on storm response and infrastructure upgrades.

"This winter has been a lot more focused on the storms we’ve been getting, from the bomb cyclone in November to the continuous cold weather and the snow that we’ve been getting the past couple of weeks," Tracy said. "So really, just focusing on ensuring customers can continuously have reliable power wherever they live."

PSE has inspected more than 47,000 poles, replaced thousands, and upgraded more than 66 miles of wiring across its service territory in 2024 alone.

What you can do:

For residents looking to lower their energy bills, Tracy recommended starting with an online home energy assessment.

"When you go there, you’ll be able to find the online home energy assessment quiz, and it’s going to break down where your energy is going," Tracy said. "It might tell you you need to change your lighting, your light bulbs, or check your filter, or change out an appliance."

Customers can also benefit from rebates, particularly through PSE’s Flex program, which rewards users for conserving energy during peak times.

PSE also offers rebates for heating and cooling upgrades, insulation, electric vehicle chargers, and other energy-efficient improvements.

"These rebates aren’t just available to the most privileged. It’s also available to all of our income-qualified customers as well," Tracy said.

For renters, Tracy encouraged conversations with landlords.

"We work with multi-family housing, whether it be apartments, condos, townhomes—whatever it might be—to try to get them those rebates as well."

For those seeking additional savings, an energy audit can help pinpoint areas for improvement. With colder temperatures still ahead, experts recommend keeping emergency kits in your car, at work, and at home. Essentials include a blanket, non-perishable food, a charger, and flashlights.

As winter continues, staying prepared and making small adjustments can make a significant impact on both comfort and cost.

"Who doesn't want to live in a home that they like and that they're proud of building up their self?" Tracy said.

If you're struggling to make your payments, PSE also offers budget payment plans that help make your bill more predictable based on your annual energy usage average.

The Source: Information in this story is from Puget Sound Energy and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

