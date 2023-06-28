How to keep your pets safe and calm during Fourth of July celebrations

Fourth of July fireworks are a staple for the holiday, but the same things that bring humans joy can cause pets a great deal of stress.

Here are some tips to keep your pet calm and safe:

Keep them indoors. This is the safest place for them, as it minimizes the risk of pets getting out and escaping if neighborhood fireworks are too close. Keeping them inside also prevents accidental injury from setting off fireworks.

Create a safe spot for them. Add comforting toys or bedding to a place where your pet typically sleeps. Clear the area if your pet is one that goes under beds, furniture, or in other tight spaces that typically comfort them.

Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an ID tag and is microchipped in the event your pet escapes.

If your pet gets scared or anxious with loud noises, talk to your veterinarian about anxiety-reducing medication. Also consider an anxiety vest or over-the-counter calming supplements. Check with your vet or a specialist to make sure the supplements are best for your dog or cat.

Leave your pet at home if you're going to a large gathering or a professional fireworks show.

If your pet does happen to escape, file a lost pet report at your local shelter and check other area shelters.

If you find an animal that ran off, check its microchip ID here.

See more tips from the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) here.

If you're hosting a get-together:

Keep alcohol and other toxic foods out of reach of your pets.

Keep sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal and kabob skewers away from pets.

Check your yard for any leftover food/plastic/fireworks debris that your dog could get into.

Make sure guests are aware of where your pet is and to not leave doors open.

Keep citronella candles, insect coils and tiki torch oil products out of reach.

Also keep in mind that Fourth of July celebrations can happen all week, with neighbors lighting off personal fireworks days before and after the holiday.

Barbeque safety: