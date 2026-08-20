How to watch Saturday's Cubs vs. Seattle Mariners game on FOX 13

The Brief The Mariners are kicking off a six-game home stand starting Friday against the Chicago Cubs. Saturday's game, which begins at 4:15 p.m., will be broadcast on FOX 13. Once the game ends, FOX 13 Extra Innings will have all of your Mariners postgame coverage.



The Seattle Mariners (60-68) return home after a nine-game road trip to take on the Chicago Cubs (74-54) in a three-game series beginning Friday.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on FOX 13 Seattle, with first pitch scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

The Mariners are coming off a series loss to the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. The first game of the series resulted in the team's worst loss in franchise history, a 22-0 blowout.

As of Thursday afternoon, MLB.com lists Emerson Hancock (Friday), Bryan Woo (Saturday), and Bryce Miller (Sunday) as the starting pitchers for the series.

They are scheduled to go up against Matthew Boyd, David Peterson, and Shota Imanaga, respectively.

Keep reading for more details on how to watch Saturday's Cubs vs. Mariners game.

What time is the Cubs vs. Mariners game?

First pitch for Saturday's matchup is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT.

Where is the Cubs vs. Mariners game?

The Mariners take on the Cubs at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The team will be hosting a "Washington's National Parks" themed night.

Special tickets are on sale for the event, with $10 of every ticket sold benefiting Washington's National Parks Fund.

Learn more about the ticket special here.

What channel is the Cubs vs. Mariners game?

Saturday's game airs on FOX 13 Seattle, and FOX 13 Extra Innings is slated to begin after the Mariners game.

How do I listen to the Cubs vs. Mariners game?

Fans can follow the game on Seattle Sports Radio (710 AM).

The Source: Information for this story came from MLB.com and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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