The Brief A Marine Corps F-18 training mission out of Boeing Field ended in a crash near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, June 13. The pilot ejected safely, landed via parachute, and was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The crash triggered the Pine Tree Fire, which burned roughly two acres before ground and air crews contained the blaze.



Body camera footage released by local authorities shows a Marine Corps pilot shortly after his F-18 crashed into the mountains and he parachuted to safety earlier this summer.

What we know:

The crash occurred June 13 near Rimrock Lake in Yakima County, just off Highway 12.

The pilot ejected before the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical assessment and treatment, according to the Naches Fire Department. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said he sustained minor injuries.

Officials said the pilot was on a training mission originating from Boeing Field.

First responders collected equipment at the site before providing medical aid to the pilot, who was visibly shaken but calm given the circumstances.

What they're saying:

"I apologize, my mouth tastes like bark," the pilot told the officer in the video. "I went through a whole tree line."

Crash sparks wildfire

The crash near Rimrock Lake, roughly halfway between Mount Rainier National Park and Yakima, sparked a 2-acre wildfire. Fire crews successfully protected nearby structures, including the Bear Creek Cabins.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the Naches Fire Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Office and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.



