Northbound I-5 near Arlington back open after rollover crash

Northbound I-5 is back open near Arlington after a rollover car crash.

All northbound lanes were blocked just south of 236th St NE near Arlington after two people were seriously injured in a collision. The crash has since been cleared.

One driver is in life-threatening condition, according to Washington State Patrol.

Backups reached eight miles at around 3 p.m., as all lanes were completely blocked.

It's currently unknown what led up to the crash. It was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

