WB I-90 blocked near Moses Lake for multi-vehicle crash

Interstate-90 near Moses Lake is closed in both directions as Washington State Patrol (WSP) responds to a multi-vehicle crash.

WSP initially reported that the crash was a "multi-fatality collision," but sent out a second update saying there were no fatalities. WSP went on to say in their update that three vehicles were involved and nine people were injured.

The crash occurred about 10 miles east of Moses Lake. Westbound traffic has a detour at Exit 289. Eastbound traffic is moving slowly

Traffic is backed up for over two miles. There's no estimation of when the roadway will reopen.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.