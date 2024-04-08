WSP investigates deadly crash on I-90 near Easton

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-90 near Easton on Monday.

At around 12:56 a.m., the WSP sent out an alert saying Ellensburg troopers were investigating a crash on eastbound I-90 at milepost 70.

Authorities closed down the roadway to investigate and advised other drivers to seek alternate routes.

The WSP reopened the roadway at around 3:15 a.m.

WSP investigators say this was a single-car crash that resulted in the death of at least one person.

The crash is still under investigation and further information is expected to be released by the WSP.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.