I-90 Mercer Island-Seattle lane closures kick off Friday night

Westbound lanes between Mercer Island and Seattle will have lane closures starting August 16.

In addition to the two shuttered left lanes, the Westbound I-90 HOV on-ramp from Island Crest Way will also be closed.

The closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 17.

Construction crews will be working on tunnel maintenance during the closure.

