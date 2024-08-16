I-90 Mercer Island-Seattle lane closures kick off Friday night
SEATTLE - Westbound lanes between Mercer Island and Seattle will have lane closures starting August 16.
In addition to the two shuttered left lanes, the Westbound I-90 HOV on-ramp from Island Crest Way will also be closed.
The closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 17.
Construction crews will be working on tunnel maintenance during the closure.
