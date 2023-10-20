'I felt disgusted': Students organize walkout in response to disturbing texts about female students

At Seattle’s Chief Sealth High School, fallout continues from sexualized threats texted to students that administrators say were from players on the football team.

Students staged a walkout Friday over what they say is a lack of accountability for the players involved.

The walkout started promptly at 11:50 a.m. and lasted a couple of hours. Students gathered at the football field across the street from the high school.

"There was a lot of people sharing their stories," a student told FOX 13. " Which is very heart-touching and heartfelt to me because I also shared my story about things involving the football team, things involving the boys that go here. There was a lot of people called out."

Holding signs and wearing pink in solidarity, more than a hundred teenagers from Chief Sealth High School came together to rally Friday afternoon.

"I don't think this is the last thing that will happen," a student said. "I think there will be more fights against this."

READ MORE: Seattle high school football players suspended after allegedly texting about raping female students

Expressing their frustrations and anger with school administration and how they handled a recent situation involving the football team. The school said it suspended football players in connection with threatening text messages talking about raping female students.

Students we talked to said the victims those text messages were directed towards were the young women who organized Friday's rally.

FOX 13 talked with one young woman who said she was one of the victims. FOX 13 is protecting her identity, as she's a minor.

"I was one of the girls that they talked about," she said. "It's very weird and disgusting, what they did. I was just kind of mad because those are people that I trusted, and I thought I knew."

This young woman told FOX 13, she doesn't believe the school issued a punishment appropriate for what the young men were accused of.

RELATED: High school in Auburn goes into lockdown after 6 people let in, attack students

"I feel like, for people that were basically planning out doing something sexual, they should be way more punished than just like a little suspension," she said.

She along with other students hope school administration will be better, but they don't feel it will happen immediately, and this recent incident will make a long-lasting impact.

"I felt disgusted and something that I said in my speech to everybody was that." a student said. "I feel unsafe now. I feel very unsafe at this school thinking that these men are thinking about women in this way. And it just made me feel very disgusted and my heart goes out to the girls they were talking about."

The rally, unfortunately, was cut short according to those who attended.

"We just saw them walking towards us, and they quickly grabbed the microphone from someone who was talking, and we had to get out," a student said.

"I'm one of the people that spoke multiple times at this rally," a student said. "And I have a lot of anger towards stuff like this. And the only reason it ended is because someone who was accused came back and like brought their family and stuff like that."

The football players involved were suspended. As far as how many days, that's unclear.

Seattle Public Schools said athletic leaders are developing a plan to prevent sexual harassment. It's also offering support to the students who were subject to these messages.

As far as Friday's rally, the district and school administration said it supported their right to peaceful protest and expressing their views.