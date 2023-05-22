'I saw in his eyes what he wanted to do'; Victim testifies in trial of suspected PLU groper

The man accused of breaking into two dorm rooms at Pacific Lutheran University and groping students made his first appearance in front of a judge Monday afternoon.

Dylan Robinson is facing multiple burglary and assault charges.

One of his alleged victims showed up to make an unexpected statement in court. She gave her testimony on what life's been like since the alleged assault.

The judge set Robinson's bail to $500,000.

Before he came in, his attorney asked that media not record his face. The judge denied that request and Robinson walked in dressed in orange jail attire, only to soon face one of his alleged victims.

"I just hear women talk about how scared they are and how terrified they are that this could happen to them," the PLU student said in court. "It happened to me and it happened to another person. And, it shouldn't have happened in the first place."

FOX 13 talked with this young woman last week, just days after the assault. She asked we not use her name then for safety reasons and we'll respect that request again.

The PLU student told us she was sleeping in her studio apartment in the South Hall building when she woke up and saw Robinson.

"He noticed I woke up, and then he started pinning me down, and so then I go into fight mode and I start screaming," she said. "I’m screaming my head off, and he starts booking it out of my apartment, he’s tripping over things, and I’m smacking his back."

Understandably, she said it was traumatizing. She told FOX 13 News that in that moment, she knew she had to do whatever it took to defend herself.

"I saw in his eyes what he wanted to do and that was terrifying because in the past, I’ve been assaulted, and I've seen that look before. I knew if I don’t fight right now, I’ll be another victim," she said.

She said Robinson ran away with his pants around his ankles and stole her phone that was plugged in, so she couldn't call for help. She drove to campus security and when she went inside there was another person who says they were assaulted an hour earlier.

At about 5:30 that morning, survivors recognized him leaving the dorm. They followed him down the street.

Robinson is accused of throwing a shoe at one of the roommates from that first attack. A person from that group then pepper sprayed him and someone took this picture of him for police.

The student at PLU who spoke in court Monday asked the judge to set Robinson's high to make it harder for him to get out.

"If he was able to get in once, he's able to get in twice," she said.

She told the judge she doesn't feel safe at PLU, but she hopes other women do.

If Robinson were to make the $500,000 dollar bail, the judge ordered issued three no-contact orders for the alleged victims. The judge said Robinson is also not allowed to go to PLU again.