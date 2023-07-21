'I was the undersized, scrawny kid': Steph Curry's 'Underrated' reveals what fueled his fire

"Stephen Curry: Underrated" follows the career of one of basketball's most transformational players.

Released Friday, it's a film about Curry's rise from being an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion. Curry spoke with KTVU Thursday about the film.

"I've been in the bay for 15 years now," Curry said. "A big part of who I am as a basketball player and as a person was formed at Davidson."

He said he's carried the underrated mindset throughout his whole career.

"I was the undersized, scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it at whatever level I was playing," Curry said about playing for the Charlotte Stars when he was 9 years old. "I remember looking around like I'm not as tall as him, not as strong as him."

Curry said he tries to block out all distractions while he plays, and tries not to get caught up in the chatter.

"There is a healthy amount of noise that you do hear," said Curry. "Whether you're playing great or in a rough patch of the season, there's always a narrative that will form."

The home of the Warriors is where a portion of the documentary was filmed so Thrive City is holding a special screening for the new release 4 p.m. Friday. Fans are invited to bring their own blankets and watch the film from the Chase Center plaza.

The film is also available through Apple TV.

