Invasive European green crabs discovered in WA's Skagit Bay

The Brief European green crabs were discovered in Skagit Bay, marking the first detection of this invasive species in the area. 12 crabs were captured across three sites, indicating they may have invaded the bay several years ago. Washington Sea Grant continues efforts to manage green crab populations, with over 1 million removed in 2024.



A research institution in Washington state recently announced the discovery of European green crabs in Skagit Bay, the first detection of the highly invasive species in the area.

The backstory:

A blog post from Washington Sea Grant (WSG) stated that a molt from a green crab was found in late September at Similk Beach, which is located south of Anacortes.

Further investigation and trapping efforts resulted in the capture of 12 green crabs across three sites in Skagit Bay, a "concerning" number, according to WSG. The crabs appeared to have invaded the bay several years ago.

European green crab captured in Skagit Bay. (Photo courtesy: Swinomish Indian Tribal Community)

European green crabs are considered to be one of the world's worst invasive species, known to disrupt ecosystems, shellfish harvests and fisheries. Washington has tracked the spread of green crabs since 2015, and has continuously worked to manage their populations in and around the Puget Sound.

Dig deeper:

This discovery comes less than two months after the Tulalip Tribes found a green crab on Mission Beach in Possession Sound. However, following a "trapping blitz" where 110 crab traps were set, no further green crabs were found in the southern end of Whidbey Basin.

"It turns out that crab larvae coming into the Strait of Juan de Fuca can get shot right through Deception Pass," said Emily Grason, WSG Crab Team program lead.

WSG says Washington's inland waters have seen a notable increase in green crabs this year. In 2024, more than 1 million green crabs were trapped and removed from the state's coast.

More information on the European green crab, visit the Washington Sea Grant website.

