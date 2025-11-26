Regional Day of Service marks first day for new King County Executive in WA

The Brief New King County Executive Girmay Zahilay began his first day with a Regional Day of Service, visiting food banks to highlight his "Boots on the Ground" approach. Zahilay and Committee co-chair Doug Baldwin toured sites from Seattle to Des Moines, Bellevue and Tukwila to emphasize community connection. He urged residents to support local food banks through volunteering or donations and shared resources to help people find nearby services.



New King County Executive Girmay Zahilay marked his first day on the job Wednesday with a Regional Day of Service, focused on food banks across King County.

The initiative is part of Zahilay's commitment to his "Four B's" strategy, emphasizing "Boots on the Ground" to ensure the government is more visible, connected and community-driven.

The day kicked off at the Rainier Valley Food Bank, a vital resource for Seattle's most racially and economically diverse neighborhood.

Gloria Hatcher-Mays, Executive Director of the Rainier Valley Food Bank, spoke at Zahilay's swearing-in ceremony the day before, highlighting his commitment to her team and the broader community.

What they're saying:

"I am here to congratulate my friend," she said. "I'm here to let you know I'm in your corner — you and your family are going to thrive, and your leadership will permeate beyond King County's borders."

Zahilay was joined by Doug Baldwin, former Seahawk turned philanthropist and community servant, who serves as a co-chair on Zahilay's Transition Committee.

Together, they visited several food banks, including the South King County Food Coalition in Des Moines, HopeLink in Bellevue and Still Waters in Tukwila.

Zahilay says this Regional Day of Service is a call to action for all King County residents to engage with their local food banks, whether through volunteering, donating, or other forms of support — to contribute to the well-being of their community.

For those interested in participating, you can find your closest food bank using the King County Food Resource Map.

