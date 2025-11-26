Snoqualmie Pass serves up heavy snow for Thanksgiving travelers

The Brief Snoqualmie Pass experienced significant snow and ice accumulation Tuesday night, creating hazardous driving conditions for early Thanksgiving travelers near the summit. While some drivers ventured out to enjoy the fresh snow, others emphasized the necessity of being prepared with chains and emergency gear for the slick roads. The difficult weather forecast includes the possibility of freezing rain into Wednesday morning, prompting advisories to delay travel until conditions improve.



Snoqualmie Pass was getting some significant accumulations of snow Tuesday night. A winter-weather mix blanketed the summit with snow and ice over the course of several hours.

The wet snow made for slick conditions in the higher elevations. Drivers early Tuesday evening told FOX 13 the worst of the weather started within a mile or two of the summit.

What they're saying:

"The snow really just started a few miles back from the summit," Jaydon Tryon, who was traveling from Burlington to Yakima with his dog Bailey.

Some travelers through Snoqualmie Pass, like Jaydon, paused at the Summit before heading out to see friends and family for the holiday.

"It looks like she loves it honestly," Jaydon said about Bailey as she played in the snow. "She probably does want to get back into the warm car though."

For Wendy Harris and Daily Briet of Newcastle, the snowy weather provided an opportunity to hit the back roads for fun.

"This is our first time up here. We saw snow and said, 'Let's go'," said Wendy Harris.

"It’s a Jeep thing. We just had to come up here and play in the snow a little bit," said Daily Briet.

As for the Thanksgiving week travel forecast ahead, it's "giving" trouble.

"I actually got a pair of chains just in case," said Jaydon.

For drivers worrying about getting over the passes, Mother Nature was not only serving up a side of snow and ice Tuesday night, but also, for dessert, the possibility of freezing rain into Wednesday morning.

"I’d rather have snow. Freezing rain, you can’t stop on that stuff even in a Jeep," said Wendy.

So, don't be a turkey and make sure to come prepared if you are heading to the passes. Make sure to stock that emergency preparedness kit.

"Plenty of water just in case," said Daily. "We’ve got recovery gear, we have warps, everything we need to get ourselves out of a predicament or to help others."

If you run into trouble, Robyn, an experienced driver who was traveling from Everett to Coeur d’Alene, ID on Tuesday said it's best to "drive slow."

Wendy and Daily are counting on a dash full of mascots for good luck, including several lucky ducks and a stuffed giraffe.

The most important thing, making it back to family and friends safe.

"Just staying home with family and enjoying some turkey and watching some football," said Daily.

The best chance of freezing rain could come after midnight, so travel is not advised until later Wednesday.

