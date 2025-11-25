US-2 closed near Stevens Pass after crash, snow hits WA passes

US-2 is closed in both directions near Stevens Pass summit due to a two-car head-on collision, the Washington State Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon.

Snow is currently falling on Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the Cascades through 4 a.m. Wednesday. Travelers should expect challenging driving conditions, especially at higher elevations.

US-2 closed near Stevens Pass in WA due to car crash

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), US-2 is closed in both directions at milepost 72 east of the summit of Stevens Pass due to a collision. The Washington State Patrol said it was responding to a two-car head-on collision, and are calling it a "critical incident."

There is no detour and no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

WSDOT Stevens Pass weather conditions

As of 2 p.m., traction tires are required on all vehicles traveling through Stevens Pass. Chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.

Nov. 25, 2025 1:58 p.m. PT

There is compact snow and ice on the roadway.

WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass weather conditions

As of 2 p.m., traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

It is currently snowing and there is snow and slush on the roadway.

Are chains required on WA mountain passes?

Though chains may not currently be required on Washington's mountain passes, WSDOT is reminding drivers that all vehicles should carry chains in case of snow and ice.

According to WSDOT, when a "Chains Required" advisory is posted, any driver who fails to install chains on their vehicle will face a $500 fine.

WSDOT is also reminding drivers that studded tires are now legal in Washington through March 31, 2025.

Winter Weather Advisory in Western WA

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snoqualmie and Blewett passes could see 3 to 8 inches of snow, and White and Stevens passes could see 6 to 10 inches of snow. Freezing rain and ice accumulation is possible around Snoqualmie Pass during the evening hours Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.

