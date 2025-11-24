Seattle weather: Lowland rain and mountain snow Tuesday

The Brief Cooler temperatures with scattered showers Monday; rain and snow expected Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Tuesday, with 8–10 inches of snow impacting mountain passes. Gusty winds and freezing rain may affect travel; conditions improve with a dry break Wednesday.



Cooler temperatures today with a few scattered showers through Monday evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy and cool overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Rain will increase through Tuesday morning with snow levels starting around 2000'.

Cooler temperatures today with a few scattered showers through this evening.

Our next stronger system will move inland Tuesday, bringing more rain and breezy winds at times. Snow will also fall at our mountain passes.

Our next stronger system will move inland Tuesday, bringing more rain and breezy winds at times. Snow will also fall at our mountain passes.

Snow is expected for elevations above 2000 feet starting Tuesday morning, impacting holiday travel Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday with 8–10 inches of snow. We could also see freezing rain and ice accumulation around Snoqualmie Pass for the evening hours.

Snow is expect for elevations above 2000 feet starting Tuesday morning.

Winds will be gusty along the coast, in the north interior and the south part of Puget Sound as this system moves through Tuesday.

Winds will be gusty along the coast, in the north interior and the south part of Puget Sound.

Lowland rain and mountain snow will continue Tuesday night, but we will see a dry break to start Wednesday. Showers will return Wednesday for more lowland rain and high elevation snow. Snow levels will be much higher on Wednesday, around 4000–6000', so not expecting as many travel impacts. Wet and breezy conditions are expected Thursday, before cooling down and drier skies Friday into the weekend.

Lowland rain and mountain snow will continue Tuesday night, but we will see a dry break to start Wednesday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thanksgiving holiday travel underway at SEA Airport, could be record-setting travel season nationwide

WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital

Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle

Pierce County, WA mom credits heart monitor for helping save her life from rare condition

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.