Seattle weather: Travel impacts Thanksgiving week

The Brief Thanksgiving week in western Washington will have no major storms, but travel may be impacted by weather conditions. Monday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a mix of clouds and sunshine; Tuesday will bring widespread rain and mountain snow, with 3 to 6+ inches possible at the passes by Wednesday morning. Wednesday may see a wintry mix over the passes with breezy winds, while Thanksgiving brings another round of rain and wind; weather models disagree on conditions later in the week, but Saturday and Sunday should be favorable for mountain pass travel.



There are no major storms ahead for Thanksgiving week in western Washington, but travel will still be impacted.

We will see fewer showers Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures will be cooler, in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain in Seattle, snow in the mountains

By the numbers:

Tuesday, widespread rain will develop by the afternoon, with snow in the mountains. Warm air will bump snow levels up as the day goes on, but 3 to 6+ inches of snow is still possible at the passes by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks showery at times with breezy easterly winds developing. That wind will usher in some cooler air at the surface over the passes. A mix of freezing rain, snow and regular rain is possible over the passes. This is a tough forecast right now, but expect to run into a "wintry mix."

Will it rain on Thanksgiving in Seattle?

What's next:

Thanksgiving, our next weather system moves in, bringing another round of widespread rain and breezy wind to the area. Wind gusts won’t be strong enough to ruin your Thanksgiving dinner, but we will be watching as we get closer to the holiday.

The weather models are still in a disagreement about what will happen later this week. The European model keeps us dry and cooler, while the GFS (American model) keeps us wet Friday into Saturday. Overall, Saturday and Sunday should be good for travel across the mountain passes.

