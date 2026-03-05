WA man charged with murder in Bellevue YMCA hit-and-run

The Brief A 68-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and felony hit-and-run in the death of an 88-year-old woman at a Bellevue YMCA parking lot last month. Police say Mark Adams struck and killed Shinko Oshino on Feb. 28 before fleeing and later hitting two pedestrians in separate crashes in Tacoma the same day. Authorities arrested Adams in Port Townsend, and he is being held on $5 million bail with arraignment scheduled for March 9.



Police arrested a driver accused of a hit-and-run that killed an elderly woman at a Bellevue YMCA last month. Authorities said he was arrested in Port Townsend.

Bellevue Police release photo of late 1990s white Toyota Camry believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash

King County prosecutors have charged 68-year-old Mark Adams with first-degree murder and felony hit-and-run. Bellevue Police say he intentionally hit and killed 88-year-old Shinko Oshino in the parking lot of a YMCA on Feb. 28, then hit two pedestrians later that same day in Tacoma.

According to the charging documents, video from multiple cameras at the YMCA and a Tesla camera from a vehicle parked in the lot at the time show what happened.

Timeline:

Security cameras show the Camry entering the YMCA parking lot around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle is seen multiple times pulling out of the parking spot and circling the lot. Each time, it returns to the same parking spot and backs into the spot with the front of the car facing south toward the lower lot.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., Oshino is seen walking in the parking lot.

The Camry slowly pulls out of the parking stall, driving toward Oshino. The Camry turns slightly right as it drives southbound in the parking lot, lining up with Oshino as she walks through the parking lot. The Camry then accelerates and strikes Oshino.

She is seen riding the hood of the Camry for approximately 120 feet.

The Camry brakes momentarily, causing Oshino to fall off the hood in front of the Camry before she is run over again.

Emergency life-saving measures were attempted by members of the Bellevue Fire Department, but were unsuccessful.

YMCA staff confirmed Adams is a member there. He was identified through his license plate number.

What we don't know:

There is no information in the court documents about a motive.

Suspect accused of two additional hit-and-run crashes in Tacoma, WA

Dig deeper:

Adams' vehicle was the suspect vehicle in two Tacoma hit-and-run incidents occurring the same day at approximately 10 a.m. and 12:38 p.m.

In the first case, the victim was riding his skateboard when he reported the suspect's vehicle began to follow him. The victim stated the vehicle would slow down and speed up to match his pace.

Ultimately, the victim attempted to get out of the roadway to allow the suspect's vehicle to pass when it struck him.

Video surveillance was collected from the second incident.

There, the same suspect vehicle was observed pulling into a gas station and circling the property. A truck driver was walking to his vehicle when the suspect vehicle appeared to drive towards the truck driver while increasing its speed.

The suspect vehicle then drove around the building again. At that time, a different pedestrian was walking away from the store when the suspect vehicle sped towards him, striking him from behind.

The victim flew over the hood and windshield, landing on the ground.

The suspect vehicle then reversed towards the victim while he was on the ground, but he was able to roll out of the way.

The victim suffered a spinal fracture; the injuries of the other victim on the skateboard are unknown.

Suspect located in Port Townsend, WA

When he was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and Port Angeles Police, he asked if Bellevue or Tacoma police were there to pick him up.

He also has an active protection order against him in King County. He is alleged to have engaged in stalking and held a knife to his elderly mother and her husband.

What's next:

Adams is being held on $5 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for March 9.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Prosecutor's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson cancels parole of convicted rapist who previously fled state

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Trump removes Kristi Noem from Homeland Security post

Gig Harbor, WA community remembers 4 women killed in Key Peninsula stabbing

Live updates: Iran attacks Israel and US bases as war intensifies

WA measles cases rise to 26 as US total tops 1,100 in 2026

Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.