Seattle weather: Break from rain ahead wet week

Following the on-and-off rain Sunday, there will be a break with stabilizing conditions. This will change heading into the workweek with wet conditions across the Puget Sound region, including mountain snow and an atmospheric river.

Scattered western WA rain:

Some isolated showers may linger later on Sunday. While they could be locally heavy, the most widespread rain moved out for the day before noon.

Occasional mountain snow between Sunday – Wednesday morning:

The heaviest snow will be Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. During this window of time, in the coming days, there will be plenty of dry times. But periodic snow could slow travel over the passes for folks making road trips over the Thanksgiving holiday week.

7-day forecast beginning on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Atmospheric river on Wednesday:

Wednesday looks like the soggiest day of the week right now, but it doesn't currently look like a major storm. Stay tuned!

Thanksgiving forecast:

Scattered rain is expected. We have a full Thanksgiving week forecast on our weather page.

