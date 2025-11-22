Seattle weather: Entire Thanksgiving week forecast

The latest forecast for Thanksgiving week in Seattle features occasionally dark and soggy skies with fleeting sunbreaks. For this weekend, you can plan on mostly dry weather during the daylight hours. On Saturday, rain will develop in the North Sound and the North Coast.

Widespread rain will sweep through western Washington close to midnight tonight, clearing east of the I-5 corridor by 7–8 a.m. on Sunday. Gradually diminishing showers over the Cascades Sunday morning will give way to entirely dry weather for everyone by the afternoon.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

There might be slivers of sunshine on Sunday afternoon, but cloudy skies are more likely.

Workweek starts with (some) sun

Outside a stray shower on Monday, drier weather will prevail. After a frigid start to the day as lows plunged to the upper 30s in Seattle, highs will only recover to the upper 40s by the afternoon. Monday will be the sunniest day of the week — and even then, there will be a healthy mixture of clouds. Enjoy the glimpses of sunshine while we have it!

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Early week temperature drop for western Washington

Tuesday will be even colder, so plan on incorporating some warmer layers into the all-important OOTD (outfit of the day). As temperatures drop in western Washington at the start of the week, there might be occasional, light snow for some of the ski resorts or mountain passes.

Why you should care:

If you plan on traveling over the mountains between Sunday night to Tuesday, check the forecast and WSDOT conditions to ensure you're ready. Even if the snow is minor, it can still make driving treacherous.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Based on the data right now, Wednesday could be the rainiest day of the week (but this fact could easily change — stay tuned!). While this storm doesn't look major, wet roads could slow traffic ahead of Thanksgiving.



Thanksgiving itself is looking gray and overcast with scattered rain. Stick with the FOX 13 weather team as updates roll in! Fewer showers may follow on Black Friday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Meteorologist Abby Acone

