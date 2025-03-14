1 million green crabs removed from Puget Sound in WA

The Brief Washington wildlife officials are finding fewer European Green Crabs in the Puget Sound region. More than 1 million of the crabs were removed from Washington waters in 2024. Trappings were conducted by multiple agencies to combat the invasive species.



A multi-agency effort continues to battle the problem of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington waters.

More than 1 million European green crabs were trapped and removed in 2024, according to new reports from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Most of those crabs were removed from Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor along the southern Washington coast.

Dig deeper:

Wildlife officials announced that green crab catch numbers have decreased in areas of the North Puget Sound Region in recent years due to sustained heavy trapping by WDFW, tribes, shellfish growers, and partners.

Below is a map of where the European Green Crabs were detected in 2024 by the Department's Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Division staff. The blue dots represent areas where green crabs were not found, while red indicates the areas that they were found.

WDFW European Green Crab detection map in Puget Sound/Western Washington region for 2024.

A larger version of the map is available online.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

FBI urges public to delete WA Good to Go text scam messages

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

Flushing illegal contraband behind bars; WA youth facility leader says it’s 'OK'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.