'It's the biggest betrayal': Parents call out Lynnwood daycare accused of medicating kids with Benadryl

After a lawsuit was filed against Little Hands Big Hearts Early Learning in Lynnwood back in November, more parents are sharing their experiences with the daycare to warn other families.

Daycare operator Shanine Lofton is accused of giving Benadryl to children at her daycare without notifying parents.

"It's really scary to pick a place to leave your child in someone else's care and trust they're going to be OK," said Sophia Dodd.

>> Lynnwood daycare accused of drugging kids with Benadryl, using spanking as discipline

Dodd says her daughter attended the daycare run by Lofton for three months back in 2021 and left with a good experience.

It wasn't until September, when Dodd says Lofton texted her asking for a character witness to address accusations of giving "purple medicine" to kids in her care.

"[Lofton] said that it was Skittles and that's how she rewarded the kids for potty training or for going to the bathroom," said Dodd.

When Dodd said her gut lead her to ask her daughter about the alleged candy, she was shocked to hear her own child say she was given "purple medicine" at the daycare.

"I said what do you mean, and she said ‘well, at lunchtime [Lofton] gave us purple medicine and said it was a vitamin to keep us from getting sick,’" said Dodd.

Featured article

Dodd says she is not part of the lawsuit filed against Lofton but she and her husband did call CPS and her daughter is now listed as a victim in the DCYF investigation.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is also conducting its own investigation into the allegations.

"We had no clue that this was happening, and we would never have thought to have asked her if someone was giving her medicine," said Dodd.

Which is why Dodd is urging parents to check in with their kids, especially if they attended Little Hands Big Hearts Early Learning in Lynnwood.

"Make sure your kids understand that they shouldn't be taking medicine or vitamins from other people ever," said Dodd.

If you suspect your child may have encountered a similar experience, call 1-866-END HARM (363-4276).

