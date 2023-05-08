'Just saw red'; Court docs describe accused Edmonds murderer as jealous, threatening

FOX 13 News is learning more details about a gruesome murder where police say a jealous man stalked and attacked a victim in an Edmonds grocery store parking lot last month.

The suspect, 43-year-old Ian Bramel-Allen, was expected in court Monday, but did not show up due to mental health concerns, according to court officials.

Bramel-Allen is accused of a stabbing 37-year-old Bret Northcut to death.

The incident is the first homicide in the City of Edmonds in about a year, police tell us.

Documents FOX 13 News obtained say the Bramel-Allen stalked Northcut before attacking him.

According to court records, surveillance cameras caught video of the attack.

Video appears to show Bramel-Allen waiting outside the WinCo grocery store, hiding behind a video rental kiosk, according to the documents

The court documents say Bramel-Allen thought he saw the victim and followed a stranger toward their car before realizing it was not Northcut.

When Northcut did leave the grocery store, investigators say Bramel-Allen stalked the man, stabbed him multiple times, stole his car, and left him bleeding out in the parking lot.

Hours later, Seattle police found Bramel-Allen near Volunteer Park, but he didn’t surrender.

Instead, records show he tried to run, and then he stabbed himself multiple times in the neck.

At the hospital documents say, when Bramel-Allen found out Northcut had died he began crying and said quote "I plead guilty to everything."

Bramel-Allen also said he didn’t plan to kill Northcut; he' just saw red,' according to the documents.

Several names, which are redacted in court documents, accuse Bramel-Allen of being jealous and threatening.

On Saturday, Bramel-Allen was released from the hospital, and booked into jail for murder, robbery and vehicle theft charges.

Bramel-Allen is expected back in court Tuesday.