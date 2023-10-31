An investigation is now underway after two Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were injured during a pursuit on Tuesday night.

According to Sergeant Richard Standifer, Public Information Officer with Texas DPS, a pursuit started around Highway 99 and Peek Road around 9:30 p.m.

Standifer said the driver of the vehicle, that had an adult passenger and four children inside, fled to a home in Katy.

While in the area, Standifer said the driver attempted to back up into a trooper in the area, running over one trooper's foot.

During the pursuit, multiple PIT manuevers were attempted to get the vehicle stopped. Four total DPS vehicle units were damaged overall in the pursuit.

The pursuit ended at Merchants Way near Mason Road in Katy.

Standifer also said as the pursuit was ongoing, another trooper, who was in the area, was responding and entered a roadway intersection. The trooper's vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler.

That trooper was taken to the hospital. The trooper is said to have non-life-threatening injuries. However, Standifer did say he was heard talking in the ambulance.

It is unclear at this time why the driver was fleeing from authorities.

