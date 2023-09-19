KCRHA's homelessness pilot program in downtown Seattle to end amid funding drought

article

A program to house people experiencing homelessness in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District is ending, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced Tuesday.

The agency announced their pilot program ‘Partnership for Zero’—which launched in 2022—is sunsetting after initial funds ran dry. They are in the process of laying off staff members, most of whom had lived experience of homelessness.

Since the KCRHA started in mid-2021, the organization has faced immense scrutiny for its operating budget.

Former CEO Marc Dones' salary, and that of roughly 100 other staff members, were criticized as a major expense in a budget that jumped to over $80 million last year. Dones resigned May 16, which prompted the agency to conduct "a full assessment of operations."

KCRHA says funding for the initiative has expired, and officials have stated the need for unsheltered services in the area is "greater than the capacity of the Partnership for Zero pilot."

The initiative resolved six encampments and housed more than 230 people living unsheltered in Seattle, the agency says. Despite the initiative ending, officials say it helped develop infrastructure and knowledge for their next project.

"Partnership for Zero was the right approach that was executed in all the wrong ways. The effort lacked sound management, oversight and focus. A year and a half after launching Partnership For Zero, KCRHA has failed to deliver on its public commitment and stated goal to engage the nearly 1,000 individuals living unsheltered in downtown Seattle and connect them to services and housing," read a statement from the Downtown Seattle Association following the announcement. "If the KCRHA isn’t up to the task, the city and county should assume responsibility and immediately and stand up a plan for downtown Seattle."