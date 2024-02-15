Kent hit-and-run: 1 person seriously hurt on I-5, police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran from the crime scene Thursday morning on I-5 in Kent.

Troopers and firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. to southbound Interstate 5 near S. 200th St.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of a white BMW SUV caused the crash, hitting a silver Honda Civic. Both cars ended up in a ditch along the side of the road.

Troopers said the driver of the BMW abandoned their vehicle and ran from the scene. They did not have a description of the suspect but were searching the area.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken with serious injuries to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.