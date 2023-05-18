Kentlake HS teacher charged for inapproriate contact with student

article

A Kent School District teacher has been charged for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

According to charging documents, 44-year-old Jesse Webb, a chemistry teacher at Kentlake High School had inappropriate physical and online contact with his student.

The incidents occurred between Oct. 1, 2022 and Dec. 15, 2022, court documents allege.

Webb began messaging the student on Instagram and would tell her he missed her, that she looked "hot" when she dressed a certain way and started calling her pet names like "babe" and "cupcake," according to charging documents.

At one point, indicated he wanted to have sex with her, court documents say.

The victim told investigators that Webb would kiss her neck and hug her from behind at school. He also allegedly told the student that he loved her, documents say.

"The defendant used his position as a teacher to initiate inappropriate communication with (the victim), his 15-year-old student. This communication occurred outside of school hours and the defendant engaged in grooming behavior with (the victim). He bought her gifts, commented on her physical appearance, told her he loved her and that he wanted to have sex with her. When alone in his classroom, the defendant kissed (the victim) on her neck and hugged her on more than one occasion," prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

In Nov. 2022, the student called the King County Crisis Line while she was having suicidal ideations. She told the dispatcher that her science teacher was grooming her and would buy her gifts and would kiss her. She said the stress of the situation was becoming too much and that she was feeling suicidal, according to court documents.

In some of the messages, he told her to deny anything was going on between them and tell investigators she was high on LSD when she called the crisis line and that the entire thing was a fantasy in her head, according to court documents.

Webb has been charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to the April 26 personnel report from the Kent School District, Webb resigned from the district but is receiving pay through Aug. 18, 2023. It's unclear when he filed his resignation. The district removed his name from the staff directory.

Webb appeared in court on May 18. The victim's mother spoke in court, and Webb pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors requested that Webb be ordered to have no contact with the victim and all minors. The judge ruled in favor.