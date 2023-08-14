License suspended for King Co. behavioral technician accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old client

The medical license of a King County behavior technician has been suspended following allegations that he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy with autism who was a client.

According to court documents in the case, on April 25, a co-worker at CBPI Connections Behavior Planning and Intervention walked in on Carson Okonek allegedly sexually abusing the child. The child has autism and is non-verbal.

The co-worker immediately reported the incident, and Child Protective Services was contacted.

Okonek was initially placed on leave while the investigation was underway, and was fired on May 8, according to documents.

On. Aug. 9, his license to practice was suspended by the Washington State Department of Health.

"His conduct shows that he is unable to control his behavior around minor clients," the documents filed by DOH said.

Okonek cannot practice behavioral health in Washington until these charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

Child Protective Services have also contacted Kent Police. They will be conducting their own criminal investigation.