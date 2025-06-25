King County, WA sues homeowners for chopping down trees for a better view

The Brief King County is suing property owners and real estate agents for allegedly cutting down over 140 trees in Grand Ridge Park to improve home views, causing substantial harm to the protected forest. The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction, treble damages exceeding $2.3 million, and penalties for violating critical area protections, with claims that restoration could take generations. A jury trial is requested, but no criminal charges have been filed, and attorneys for the homeowners have not commented.



King County officials are suing several property owners and real estate agents, accusing them of illegally cutting down more than 140 trees in a protected area of Grand Ridge Park to allegedly improve views from their homes.

In a civil complaint filed June 6 in King County Superior Court, prosecutors say the damage was "unauthorized" and caused "substantial and potentially irreversible harm" to the public forest, which sits on environmentally sensitive land near Issaquah.

According to the complaint, at least 142 trees were damaged on the county-owned property, including Douglas fir, Western red cedar, Sitka spruce, grand fir, and bigleaf maple. The damage allegedly included topping, cutting, debarking, and "limbing up"—a method that weakens a tree’s integrity and exposes it to disease.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Pictures documenting illegal tree cutting in Washington's Grand Ridge Park. (Alex Brown // Critter Cams)

By the numbers:

"Of the approximately 142 affected trees, at least 72 were limbed up, 45 were cut, 18 were topped," the complaint states. "Seven others were damaged in a combination of methods."

The lawsuit names Vlad and Jessica Popach, Sam and Laura Brice Cunningham, Julie Hsieh, and her company Hsieh Investments Washington III, LLC. All are alleged to have hired or directed contractors—identified as Doe Companies 1–10—to carry out the tree removal without permits or consent from the county.

"At all times material to this action, Neighbor Defendants and/or Jane or John Does 1-20 knew or should have known, that they, their agents, and Doe Company 1-10 did not have the right, claim, title, or interest in Plaintiff’s Property or Trees," the complaint reads.

Prosecutors allege that one felled tree nearly rolled across a nearby road, posing a danger to the public. They also claim some of the homeowners now enjoy an "improved or less obstructed" view of West Tiger Mountain.

Dig deeper:

King County is seeking a permanent injunction to block the homeowners and any of their agents or contractors from accessing or cutting anything else on public land. The county is also asking for ‘treble’ damages under state timber trespass laws — potentially tripling compensation for what it says is over $2.3 million in tree value lost — as well as penalties for violating critical area protections.

"If successful, it will likely take multiple generations of time to restore [the] Property and its dense forest to its previously undisturbed and mature state," the filing states.

The plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial.

King County Parks Director Warren Jimenez issued the following statement after the suit was filed:

"King County Parks has filed a civil lawsuit against three property owners who illegally cut down or damaged an estimated 142 trees within Grand Ridge Park and is seeking civil penalties and treble damages against the property owners and their contractors.

"This unlawful act caused serious and generational harm to a protected natural area. Nearly all the trees were classified as "significant" under King County Code due to their size and ecological importance. Beyond the loss of individual trees, the damage disrupted a sensitive habitat located within a hazard zone with steep slopes, putting the hillside and surrounding ecosystem at increased risk.

"As stewards of public lands, King County Parks is committed to preserving and protecting natural spaces for current and future generations. This kind of damage undermines decades of public investment in environmental conservation and responsible land management, and we are committed to holding accountable those who violate the public’s trust and damage our shared natural resources."

No criminal charges have been filed as of Wednesday, and attorneys representing the homeowners have not responded to requests for comment.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Alejandra Guzman.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police release video of shootout between officers, DV suspect in Washington Park

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Police warning as bear spotted near homes in Renton

Whitney Decker reveals '3 feelings' tradition at emotional memorial for daughters

Woman found dead on Ketron Island as suspect drives off ferry dock

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.