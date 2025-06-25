Man seriously injured after stabbing in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night near Terry Avenue and James Street, leaving a man in serious condition with a torso wound. A woman was arrested and booked into King County Jail for the assault after witnesses reported she stabbed the victim outside a gas station during an argument.



Seattle police are investigating a stabbing in the First Hill neighborhood that left a man seriously injured.

What we know:

Before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a person called 911 to report a stabbing near Terry Avenue and James Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a stab wound to his torso. After medics arrived, they took the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.

Police said witnesses reported that the man was standing outside a gas station when another man and woman approached him while arguing.

The man went inside the gas station, and when he came back out, the woman stabbed the victim in the chest. The woman fled the scene after the stabbing.

A short time later, police found the woman on Cherry Street and took her into custody. The woman was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of assault.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Woman found dead on Ketron Island, WA, as suspect drives off ferry dock

'He tried to gouge out my eyes': Video shows attack on Queen Anne business owner

Pregnant Bellingham mom rescues her toddler from burning car

Commentary: Raleigh's at-bats are becoming must-see TV in potentially historic summer ahead

Seattle's Bartell Drugs stores will all soon rebrand to CVS Pharmacies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.