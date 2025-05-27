King County Metro fully resumes fare enforcement for first time since 2020

The Brief For the first time since 2020, King County Metro will fully resume fare enforcement. Riders who fail to show proof of payment may be issued a warning or a fine. Alternative resolutions are available for riders who cannot afford to pay the fare or the fine.



King County Metro will fully resume fare enforcement this Saturday for the first time since 2020.

Printed warnings and citations will be issued to riders who fail to provide proof of payment on streetcars and buses by Metro Fare Enforcement Officers starting May 31.

What we know:

King County Metro first paused fare enforcement in 2020 to reassess safety, security and fare enforcement to make the transit system more equitable to the over 300,000 riders-a-day it serves. Its Safety, Security and Fare Enforcement (SaFE) Reform Initiative is collaborating with riders, community members and Metro employees to improve the existing system.

Metro has focused on educating and reminding riders of the proper fare payment requirements for the last two months, but the reminders will soon turn into warnings and citations.

During the Metro education phase, Fare Enforcement Officers found that 76% of riders they encountered had proof of payment. Officers would provide information to the remaining riders on fare payment expectations and reduced fare programs.

"We see riders are getting back into the habit of tapping their cards and paying at the farebox, which funds essential bus service in our communities," Metro’s Chief Safety Officer Rebecca Frankhouser said in a statement. "As we shift toward issuing warnings and potential citations, we are again reminding riders that there are free and reduced transit fares to ensure everyone can take transit."

Riders who fail to show valid proof of payment will first be issued a printed warning. A rider may receive two warnings before receiving any consequences, yet after the third and following violations, the rider may be issued a fine or an alternative resolution.

Metro currently has 30 Fare Enforcement Officers around the King County area that will monitor fare payments.

Proof of payment options

Riders can show their proof of payment through the following forms:

A recently tapped ORCA fare card,

An activated Transit GO Ticket on their phone,

A tapped ORCA card in Google Wallet,

A transfer slip issued to someone who used a human service bus ticket at the firebox or who paid cash.

Youths who do not have proof of payment (like a Free Youth Transit Pass or School I.D.) will not face a fine, but will receive information on how to register for a Free Youth Transit Pass.

Alternative Resolution Examples

Alternative resolutions are described as ways to ensure fairness, like if a rider cannot afford to pay the fare, they likely also cannot afford to pay the fine. Examples of alternative resolutions include:

Pay a fine of $20 within 30 days or $40 within 90 days.

Load $20 onto an ORCA card or $10 onto a reduced fare program card (if eligible).

Enroll in a reduced fare program (if eligible).

Two hours of community service.

Appeal to the Fare Adjudication Program Manager or request a customized resolution.

Reduced Fare Options

The current adult fare is $2.75, but Metro offers reduced and free fares to eligible riders, including:

Low-income riders → eligible for ORCA LIFT card, $1 Metro bus service.

Seniors and people with disabilities → Regional Reduced Fare Permit (RRFP) card, $1 Metro bus service.

Youth aged 18 and younger → ORCA Youth card, ride for free.

Riders in certain government programs → Subsidized Annual Pass, ride for free

Riders are encouraged to take a five-question quiz on Metro's website to determine the right fare program for them.

The Source: Information in this article is from the King County Metro service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Sweltering weather in store for Seattle this week

Motorcyclist killed, driver arrested after Puyallup crash

Mom of slain Idaho victim Xana Kernodle asks for help attending Bryan Kohberger trial

Seattle Memorial Day weekend 2025: Your guide to events, traffic, more

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.