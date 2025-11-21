Kirkland, WA mom arrested for 10-year-old's death

A 10-year-old is dead and her mother arrested following an incident over the summer in Tacoma. The 42-year-old mom is now being held on a $1 million bail.

On July 24, the woman took her daughter's body into the hospital, where staff later alerted Child Protective Services. Upon learning more of the circumstances and that the two lived in Kirkland, CPS reported the woman to the Kirkland Police Department.

KPD detectives spent months investigating what caused the child's death, eventually making an arrest on Nov. 4. The mom was arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter.

The backstory:

The child had Type 1 diabetes and authorities believe she died due to prolonged diabetic ketoacidosis. Investigators report she died after slipping into a coma.

Detectives concluded that the mother was aware of the child's symptoms and did not pursue medical intervention, according to a statement released on Friday.

What they're saying:

"This was a complex and emotionally challenging investigation," said Police Chief Mike St. Jean. "The collaboration between our detectives, medical professionals, and prosecutors was essential in bringing clarity to what happened. We remain committed to protecting our community’s most vulnerable residents, especially children who cannot advocate for themselves."

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call 9-1-1 if the child is in immediate danger. For non-emergencies, reports can be made to Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF) at 1-866-END-HARM (1-866-363-4276).

