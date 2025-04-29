Kitsap County Search Dogs seeking 'hider' volunteers for weekly trainings

The Brief The Kitsap County Search Dogs shared their mission and a rescue demo at the Kitsap Regional Library in Poulsbo. The all-volunteer team consists of handlers and at least 15 dogs that search for missing or injured people in Washington.



"[The dogs] are really good at being able to scamper up hills and jump over logs and do all the stuff that we need them to do, regardless of the terrain," said Scott Sabo. "Any dog that's got good drive, good temperament with people, is smart and can be trained, is capable of doing the job."

Sabo has been a handler with the rescue team for three years and says he joined the nonprofit to stay active during his retirement, as well as give back to the community. He and his labrador retriever, Tucker, went through months of intense training to participate.

"It's rewarding to be part of an effort to make sure that somebody is safe and sound and back with their families where they should be," said Sabo.

Kitsap County Search Dogs responded to 32 calls last year, according to Sabo.

When the team is not on a mission, they practice rescue techniques every Saturday at various parks and schools in Kitsap County.

The group is currently looking for volunteer "hiders" for weekly practices to help their dogs sharpen their search skills.

Sabo says the only requirements for potential volunteers are to love dogs and be willing to stay in designated hiding spots for up to four hours.

More information about volunteering can be found on the Kitsap County Search Dogs website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Kitsap County Search Dogs.

