Donut lovers may have hit the jackpot this week, as Krispy Kreme announced it will be giving customers a free donut in honor of the March 17 holiday. But that's not all. Krispy Kreme also unveiled four all-new St. Patrick’s Day-themed donuts this week in honor of the popular holiday.

Keep reading to learn how to get your lucky hands on a free donut, and details about the brand's limited-time, St. Patrick's Day collection.

How do I get a free Krispy Kreme donut?

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its popular O’riginal Glazed Doughnut which is an Original Glazed® Doughnut but green.

Customers wearing green — in-shop or via drive-thru — from March 15 to 17, 2024 can receive one free O'riginal Glazed doughnut with no purchase necessary.

What do the Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day donuts include?

New doughnut varieties were released on March 11 for the holiday, including a Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut, an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in green icing, rainbow explosion sprinkle blend and topped with a buttercream cloud, along with three others.

Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme™ Made With OREO® Cookies - an unglazed shell filled with cookies & Kreme™ filling made with OREO® cookies, dipped in white icing with green drizzles and St. Patrick's fusion sprinkles.

Plaid Party Doughnut - an unglazed shell filled with white Kreme™ filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with green icing.

Shooting Shamrock Doughnut - an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in light green icing with a green icing swirl, topped with a shamrock sugar piece.

