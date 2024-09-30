Frances Bean, daughter of Seattle rock legend Kurt Cobain, welcomes 1st child

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of late Seattle rock legend Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, has welcomed her first child.

Cobain, 31, shared the news in an Instagram post on Sept. 29, announcing the birth of her baby boy, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

According to the post, the baby was born on Sept. 17. The father is her husband, Riley Hawk, son of skateboarding icon Tony Hawk.

In her heartfelt post, Frances wrote, "Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything."

This marks a new chapter for Frances, the only child of Kurt Cobain, lead singer of Nirvana, who tragically passed away in 1994. Her mother, Courtney Love, is now a grandmother. Had he lived, Kurt Cobain would have been a first-time grandfather.

Frances married Riley Hawk in 2023, and their relationship connects two legacies — one from the world of rock and the other from skateboarding. Riley, a professional skateboarder, is the eldest son of Tony Hawk, one of the most famous skateboarders in history.

Michael Stipe, frontman of R.E.M. and Frances' godfather, also celebrated the news, commenting on her Instagram post, "With all the love and energy in the whole world."

The news has drawn attention from fans of Kurt Cobain’s musical legacy and Tony Hawk’s skateboarding influence, bringing two iconic worlds together with the arrival of baby Ronin.

