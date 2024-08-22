Lacey police seek 3 suspects in parking lot robbery

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect vehicle in a Lacey strong-arm robbery (Lacey Police)

Lacey Police need help identifying three suspects of a strong-arm robbery in a Costco parking lot last weekend.

According to authorities, a victim was approached Aug. 18 by two men and a woman around 1:52 p.m. in the parking lot of a Costco in Lacey. The three offered the victim jewelry, then grabbed them and pulled a necklace right off their neck.

Police say the three drove off in a gray 2024 Volkswagen Atlas with "unreadable" Washington license plates.

The first suspect, the driver, is described as a man in his late 40s or early 50s, of "short or average" height, heavyset build, with gray hair and a short, dark gray beard.

The second suspect is described as a man in his late 30s or early 40s, average height, heavyset, with short black hair, a short beard and hairy arms.

The third suspect is described as a woman between 40–45 years old with long, black hair.

All three suspects are described as Middle Eastern and possibly speaking Arabic.

Anyone with information on the incident, other incidents or the suspects is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at (360) 704-2740 and reference case #2024-04308.

