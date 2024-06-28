Bellingham Police release sketch of suspect in Lake Padden Park assault

Bellingham Police have released a sketch of a man suspected of violently assaulting a woman in Lake Padden Park last week.

On Saturday, June 22, police said a jogger was knocked to the ground and punched multiple times by a man she was passing on a trail. Two witnesses came running after hearing the victim scream, causing the attacker to run away.

The assailant is described as an average-to-fit white man in his 30s, about 5’8" to 5’10", with a distinct, receded hairline. He was wearing blue jeans and possibly a gray shirt.

Investigators had a sketch artist work with a witness to release the following sketch of the suspect:

via Bellingham Police on FB

Anyone who may recognize the man depicted in the sketch is encouraged to contact Bellingham Police at 360-778-8611, or online at www.cob.org/tips and reference case number 24B35293.

