WSP investigates deadly multi-car crash on I-5 in Lakewood

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a crash that killed a man and injured two others in Lakewood on Tuesday.

At around 5:16 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving six cars on I-5 at Bridgeport Way.

Tow trucks on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 at Bridgeport Way. Photo: WSDOT Tacoma

According to WSP investigators, a driver was traveling northbound on I-5 just north of 47th Ave., and five other cars were stopped in traffic in front of him.

The driver crashed into the first three cars that were stopped in front of him. This caused a chain reaction, forcing the fourth car in line to strike the fifth car, and the fifth car to strike the sixth.

Authorities say a 34-year-old Tacoma man, who was behind the wheel of the first car to be struck, was found dead at the scene.

Two drivers in the two cars in front of the victim were injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

The roadway was partially blocked for five hours, which at one point, caused a five-mile backup.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash. The cause is still under investigation.

Top stories from FOX 13:

This is a developing story, check back for updates.