Lakewood, WA schools lock down after suspected DUI driver threatens police

The Brief Lockdowns at Dower Elementary School and Hudtloff Middle School were lifted Tuesday morning. The lockdowns were a precautionary measure, and there is no longer any threat to the public. Police were searching for a DUI driver who attempted to ram a police vehicle.



Two schools in Lakewood were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a suspected DUI driver allegedly tried to crash into a police car.

Timeline:

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) issued the initial announcement on social media at around 8:22 a.m.

According to the LPD, officers began searching the Oakbrook area for the driver, who is suspected of attempting to ram a police car. Authorities believe the driver was under the influence at the time of the incident.

School lockdowns at Dower Elementary, Hudtloff Middle in Lakewood, WA

As a precaution, both Dower Elementary School and Hudtloff Middle School were placed on lockdown.

By 8:53 a.m., the LPD lifted the lockdowns at both schools and confirmed that officers had cleared the scene.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the suspect has not been arrested but has been identified. They assured the public that there is no ongoing danger. Officers will release further information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from two social media posts by the Lakewood Police Department.

