Level 3 'Leave Now' evacuation orders issued for neighborhood near Roy due to brush fire

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 (leave NOW) evacuation order for a neighborhood near Roy due to a brush fire.

The order is for any home that's within a mile radius of the 8600 block of 336th St., between 89th Ave S. and 78th Ave. S.

"You are in immediate danger. Go in the direction of Yelm or Roy away from the fire," deputies tweeted.

It's unclear how big the fire is or how it started.

