Local charity gets video games into the hands of children in hospitals

A local organization that has been working in the community for decades has donated millions of dollars in toys and video games to sick children across the world.

The Penny Arcade Expo, best known as PAX, is back in town this weekend.

Organizers say the convention is the largest video game event on the West Coast and brings tens of thousands of people into Seattle every day.

The event features vendors, costumes, and the chance to experience the latest in video games.

However, one booth that is always at the convention has a different goal in mind.

"It is an important piece, for kids to help feel normal inside the hospital," said Travis Eriksen, the executive director of Child’s Play Charity.

Mike Krahulik and Jerry Holkins, the creators of PAX, started Child’s Play 20 years ago. Eriksen says Holkins and Krahulik felt inspired after a local story in the media.

"There was a newspaper article, an editorial that came out, that called video games murder simulators," said Eriksen

Following the article, Eriksen says Holkins and Krahulik invited their fans to donate to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

"In a little over two weeks, they raised over a quarter million dollars’ worth of toys," he said.

Over the last 20 years, the charity has raised $60 million to get video games and toys into hospitals around the world.

"There are so many opportunities for gaming to keep that connection outside, to family and friends, but also just to things that they love," said Eriksen.

He says the recent focus of the charity is getting the right video games into the hands of the kids.

"One of the tools that we have is our therapeutic video game guide and this actually breaks down how games can be used to address things like pain, anxiety, and sadness," he said.

Eriksen said since 2017, Child’s Play has funded 44 game tech positions within hospitals across the world. These game techs not only play video games with kids, but work to get games inside the hospital that will have a positive and therapeutic impact on patients.

For more information on Child’s Play Charity, click here.